Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector: Season One Ratings

For the past couple years, NBC has been filling the Fridays at 8 PM timeslot with crime dramas like The Blacklist and Blindspot. Now, the peacock network has introduced a new one. Will Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector be successful enough in the ratings to be renewed for a second season or, will it be cancelled instead? Stay tuned.

A crime thriller series, Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector stars Russell Hornsby, Arielle Kebbel, Brían F. O’Byrne, Tate Ellington, Courtney Grosbeck, Ramses Jimenez, Brooke Lyons, Roslyn Ruff, and Michael Imperioli. “The Bone Collector”, an enigmatic and notorious serial killer, terrified New York City. But then, he seemingly disappeared. Now, three years later, when an elaborate murder points to his return, it brings former NYPD detective and forensic genius Lincoln Rhyme (Hornsby) out of retirement and back into the fold. Rhyme has a personal connection to the case since a trap that was set by the killer left him paralyzed. But this time, Rhyme is teaming up with Amelia Sachs (Kebbel), an intuitive young officer who’s got her own gift for profiling. The unlikely detective duo plays a deadly new game of cat and mouse with the brilliant psychopath who brought them together.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

3/7 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

What do you think? Do you like the Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector TV series on NBC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?