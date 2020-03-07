Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector: Season One Ratings

Published:

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector TV show on NBC: season 1 ratings

(NBC)

For the past couple years, NBC has been filling the Fridays at 8 PM timeslot with crime dramas like The Blacklist and Blindspot. Now, the peacock network has introduced a new one. Will Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector be successful enough in the ratings to be renewed for a second season or, will it be cancelled instead? Stay tuned.

A crime thriller series, Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector stars Russell Hornsby, Arielle Kebbel, Brían F. O’Byrne, Tate Ellington, Courtney Grosbeck, Ramses Jimenez, Brooke Lyons, Roslyn Ruff, and Michael Imperioli. “The Bone Collector”, an enigmatic and notorious serial killer, terrified New York City. But then, he seemingly disappeared. Now, three years later, when an elaborate murder points to his return, it brings former NYPD detective and forensic genius Lincoln Rhyme (Hornsby) out of retirement and back into the fold. Rhyme has a personal connection to the case since a trap that was set by the killer left him paralyzed. But this time, Rhyme is teaming up with Amelia Sachs (Kebbel), an intuitive young officer who’s got her own gift for profiling. The unlikely detective duo plays a deadly new game of cat and mouse with the brilliant psychopath who brought them together.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

3/7 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
A&E | ABC | AMC | Bravo | CBS | CMT | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX
Hallmark | HBO | History | MTV | NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS
TNT | TV Land | USA Network | WGN America

 

What do you think? Do you like the Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector TV series on NBC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?



Canceled and renewed TV show

15
Leave a Reply

avatar
13 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
15 Comment authors
Big LouAngelaLuluMichele DonahoeCherylDavis Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Big Lou
Reader
Big Lou

Excellent show. Great cast. Never miss. New Friday kick ass show. Hope Season 2 features new villain/s.
Can’t wait for next year!!!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 7, 2020 10:56 pm
Angela
Reader
Angela

Love the show. Keep it running!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 7, 2020 9:56 pm
Lulu
Reader
Lulu

Love the show! Please keep it! Very well written. Excellent show.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
March 7, 2020 8:43 am
Michele Donahoe
Reader
Michele Donahoe

I love this show so much.Every Friday I stop everything to make sure I watch this show. Please don’t cancel this show, it’s fun to try and figure it all out.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
March 7, 2020 12:05 am
CherylDavis
Reader
CherylDavis

Excellent series, We were watching Hawaii Five O, and switched to Lincoln Rhyme The Bone Collector, were really enjoying!

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
February 29, 2020 1:06 am
Diane D
Reader
Diane D

Please keep

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
February 28, 2020 9:23 pm
Diane D
Reader
Diane D

Please keep! Love Jeffrey Deaver’s stories

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
February 28, 2020 9:23 pm
Nonie
Reader
Nonie

Lincoln Rhymes is a decent show but one season will be enough! Nothing is more boring than a series that drags on for years in pursuit of a killer!

Vote Up0-4Vote Down Reply
February 17, 2020 8:04 pm
SlyP
Reader
SlyP

Judging by the series title, it seems like they will focus on one Lincoln Rhyme book as the main story arc each year so the Hunt for the Bone Collector will be concluded at the end of season 1.

Vote Up0-2Vote Down Reply
February 24, 2020 7:29 pm
Dsaint
Reader
Dsaint

They made more than one book though I think they are all different

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
February 26, 2020 12:10 am
Sylvia Lund
Reader
Sylvia Lund

I like this show very much

Vote Up5-1Vote Down Reply
February 7, 2020 11:27 pm
Deborah
Reader
Deborah

New season please for 2020

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
February 3, 2020 7:43 pm
Tmarie
Reader
Tmarie

I wish the key demo were higher. I thought it was pretty darn good!

Vote Up9-3Vote Down Reply
January 12, 2020 5:39 pm
Christie Kellner
Reader
Christie Kellner

Loved it!

Vote Up11-2Vote Down Reply
January 12, 2020 4:35 am
Jane S
Reader
Jane S

Really good show! Good characters which have promise for development. I will continue to watch this show.

Vote Up14-1Vote Down Reply
January 11, 2020 9:25 pm
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz