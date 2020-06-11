Network: NBC

Episodes: 10 (hour)

Seasons: One

TV show dates: January 10, 2020 — March 13, 2020

Series status: Cancelled

Performers include: Russell Hornsby, Arielle Kebbel, Brían F. O’Byrne, Tate Ellington, Courtney Grosbeck, Ramses Jimenez, Brooke Lyons, Roslyn Ruff, and Michael Imperioli.

TV show description:

A crime thriller series, Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector is based on the best-selling novel The Bone Collector by Jeffery Deaver.

“The Bone Collector”, an enigmatic and notorious serial killer, terrified New York City. But then, he seemingly disappeared. Now, three years later, when an elaborate murder points to his return, it brings former NYPD detective and forensic genius Lincoln Rhyme (Hornsby) out of retirement and back into the fold.

Rhyme has a personal connection to the case since a trap that was set by the killer left him paralyzed. But this time, Rhyme is teaming up with Amelia Sachs (Kebbel), an intuitive young officer who’s got her own gift for profiling.

The unlikely detective duo plays a deadly new game of cat and mouse with the brilliant psychopath who brought them together. But how do you catch a killer who always seems to be one step ahead?

Series Finale:

Episode #10 — Mano a Mano

Lincoln is forced to save his son, Camden, by putting himself at risk and confronting The Bone Collector in a deadly face-off, mano a mano.

First aired: March 13, 2020.

Do you like the Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector TV show? Do you think it should have been cancelled or renewed for a second season?