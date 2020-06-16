Bluff City Law: Officially Cancelled; No Season Two for Jimmy Smits Legal Series on NBC

The (finally) judgment is in. NBC has officially cancelled Bluff City Law after only one season and 10 episodes.

The legal drama stars Caitlin McGee as Sydney Strait, a brilliant lawyer who joins her estranged father at his law firm after her mother passes away. The cast also includes Jimmy Smits, Scott Shepherd, Barry Sloane, Michael Luwoye, MaameYaa Boafo, Stony Blyden, and Jayne Atkinson.

The first season of Bluff City Law averaged a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.66 million viewers. That makes Bluff City Law one of NBC‘s lower-rated series for the 2019-20 season.

The writing seemed to be on the wall when the network opted not to order any additional installments of the low-rated Monday night series beyond the initial 10 episode order. However, the network insisted that the show was still in the running for a 2020-21 renewal. The last episode aired on November 25, 2019.

Of NBC’s new crop of scripted series for 2019-20, only Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist was renewed for a second season. In addition to Bluff City Law, freshman series Indebted, Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector, Sunnyside, and Perfect Harmony have all been cancelled.

What do you think? Did you watch Bluff City Law on NBC? Would you have watched a second season of this drama series?