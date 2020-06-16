Vulture Watch

Airing on the NBC television network, the Bluff City Law TV series stars Jimmy Smits, Caitlin McGee, Scott Shepherd, Barry Sloane, Michael Luwoye, MaameYaa Boafo, Stony Blyden, and Jayne Atkinson. Coming from a famous Memphis family that’s known for taking on injustice, a brilliant lawyer named Sydney Strait (McGee) used to work at her father Elijah’s celebrated law firm until their tumultuous relationship got in the way. After barely speaking to Elijah (Smits) for years, Sydney is suddenly thrust back into the family fold when her philanthropist mother passes away unexpectedly. In the wake of the loss of his wife and in hopes of reconnecting with the daughter he loves, Elijah asks Sydney to rejoin his Civil Rights firm and take on a chemical company whose product may cause cancer. Despite her lingering resentment and distrust, she agrees because she knows that working alongside her father is her best hope at changing the world — as long as they can find a way to get along. No sooner has Sydney returned than she stumbles on a secret that Elijah has been keeping from her that may change everything.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Bluff City Law averaged a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.66 million viewers. Find out how Bluff City Law stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S While Bluff City Law has been cancelled, so there will not be a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will NBC cancel or renew Bluff City Law for season two? The ratings aren’t great and have been dropping lower and lower. A show that follows The Voice should be doing better. I think it will be cancelled. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for Bluff City Law cancellation or renewal alerts.

6/16/20 update: Bluff City Law has been cancelled.



