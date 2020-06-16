Menu

Bluff City Law: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two on NBC?

by Telly Vulture

Bluff City Law TV show on NBC: canceled or renewed for season 2?

The Television Vulture is watching the Bluff City Law TV show on NBCIs this NBC series what the court ordered? Has the Bluff City Law TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Bluff City Law season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?   
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, the Bluff City Law TV series stars Jimmy Smits, Caitlin McGee, Scott Shepherd, Barry Sloane, Michael Luwoye, MaameYaa Boafo, Stony Blyden, and Jayne Atkinson. Coming from a famous Memphis family that’s known for taking on injustice, a brilliant lawyer named Sydney Strait (McGee) used to work at her father Elijah’s celebrated law firm until their tumultuous relationship got in the way. After barely speaking to Elijah (Smits) for years, Sydney is suddenly thrust back into the family fold when her philanthropist mother passes away unexpectedly. In the wake of the loss of his wife and in hopes of reconnecting with the daughter he loves, Elijah asks Sydney to rejoin his Civil Rights firm and take on a chemical company whose product may cause cancer. Despite her lingering resentment and distrust, she agrees because she knows that working alongside her father is her best hope at changing the world — as long as they can find a way to get along. No sooner has Sydney returned than she stumbles on a secret that Elijah has been keeping from her that may change everything.
 

Season One Ratings

The first season of Bluff City Law averaged a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.66 million viewers. Find out how Bluff City Law stacks up against other NBC TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
While Bluff City Law has been cancelled, so there will not be a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew Bluff City Law for season two? The ratings aren’t great and have been dropping lower and lower. A show that follows The Voice should be doing better. I think it will be cancelled. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for Bluff City Law cancellation or renewal alerts.

6/16/20 update: Bluff City Law has been cancelled.
 

What do you think? Were you hoping that the Bluff City Law would be renewed for a second season? Are you sorry that NBC has cancelled this TV show, instead?



Dolly
Reader
Dolly

Sorry I did not watch Bluff City Law sooner.
(Multiple surgeries, chemo etc. got in the way.) I did DVR it thankfully. Watched recently over 2 days. I really hope it gets
another shot. Loved characters and stories!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
May 24, 2020 5:23 pm
Gene Gettler
Reader
Gene Gettler

We enjoyed watching Bluff City Law. Jimmy Smit’s is at his best. We look forward to each episode. 2nd Season, please!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
May 14, 2020 10:18 pm
Carol McConnell
Reader
Carol McConnell

I loved Bluff City Law!! Always looked forward to it. Please return it!!!!!

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
April 13, 2020 12:46 pm
Patricia Z
Reader
Patricia Z

We’ve just discovered Bluff City Law and have been binge-watching it during the stay-at-home order because of COVID-19. We’ve loved watching it and are hoping it will be renewed for another season. There’s strong acting and great writing==thoughtful and perceptive! The characters are interesting and have drawn us in. Please, NBC, renew this series!! Especially at this time of world crisis, this series is nourishing and restorative, both aesthetically and thematically.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
April 9, 2020 8:19 pm
Dawn
Reader
Dawn

Love Bluff City Law is the best show on TV NBC you always miss out on the best show you give up to easy on great it makes me sad every show I like always gets canceled and Bluff City Law was not on long enough I would have watched this show everyday you keep Good Girls a violent mom show that kids can watch NBC you make sad and angry Bluff City Law was not killing show like Good Girls Bluff City Law was real and good . Thanks

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
March 22, 2020 11:33 pm
Gail
Reader
Gail

I echo the above. The best shows always get canceled. Don’t throw this one away too

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
March 28, 2020 7:02 pm
Ann
Reader
Ann

I loved Bluff City Law. There was so much real situation content. There was some “fluff’ too. I liked not having to watch violence and gore, just good acting and storylines. Bring It Back!!!

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
March 13, 2020 1:31 pm
Mary Kent
Reader
Mary Kent

I love BLUFFCity Law. Please bring back an exceptionally great show. Give it a chance to find an audience. You have done that for some real real bad shows.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
March 11, 2020 7:31 pm
Gail
Reader
Gail

I echo the above. The best shows always get canceled. Don’t throw this one away too

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
March 28, 2020 7:04 pm
Linda
Reader
Linda

BLUFF CITY LAW WAS REFRESHING..WITH TOPICS THAT ARE KINDA TOUCHY BUT..WHAT A GREAT SERIES !! IWATCHED FAITHFULLY GOT CLOSE TO THE CHARACTERS ONLY FOR NBC ONCE AGAIN LEAVING FANS HIGH AND DRY!! Y’ALL DID IT WITH LAS VEGAS AND A COUPLE OTHER SERIES..PLEASE GIVE THE FANS SOME RESPECT THAT’S LONG OVERDUE !!! STOP PUTTING ON THE VIOLENT ,DARK, SCI-FI SERIES THAT ANYONE CAN STREAM ON NETFL7X OR MANY OTHER STREAMING SERVICES…NBC OWES ITS FANS SOME SORT OF GRATITUDE .PLEASE DON’T CANCEL BLUFF CITY KAW

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
February 29, 2020 5:14 pm
Lynne Nesbitt
Reader
Lynne Nesbitt

Completely agree w/Linda’s comments. I loved this show!!! Just finished binge watching it on demand and plan to buy the entire series. Great acting by suburb actors (all of them!) , great story lines (so much potential to further those ), great scenery! and great Music!!! PLEASE, BRING BLUFF CITY BACK!!!!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
March 5, 2020 11:40 am
Lynne Nesbitt
Reader
Lynne Nesbitt

Clarification: Even tho I, too, faithfully watched each episode every week, in spite of the fact that it was precariously put up against “Bull”, a series that I was into once I became a fan of Bluff City Law that was always my choice. I referenced binge watching it b/c I could honestly watch each episode again and again…!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 5, 2020 12:00 pm
