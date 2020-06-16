Bluff City Law: Season One Ratings

Jimmy Smits won multiple awards for his work on the LA Law TV series back in the 1990s. Now, he’s back on NBC in another legal drama called Bluff City Law. Will his latest show also be a big success on the peacock network? Will Bluff City Law be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned. *Status update below.

A legal drama, the Bluff City Law TV series stars Jimmy Smits, Caitlin McGee, Scott Shepherd, Barry Sloane, Michael Luwoye, MaameYaa Boafo, Stony Blyden, and Jayne Atkinson. Coming from a famous Memphis family that’s known for taking on injustice, a brilliant lawyer named Sydney Strait (McGee) used to work at her father Elijah’s celebrated law firm until their tumultuous relationship got in the way. After barely speaking to Elijah (Smits) for years, Sydney is suddenly thrust back into the family fold when her philanthropist mother passes away unexpectedly. In the wake of the loss of his wife and in hopes of reconnecting with the daughter he loves, Elijah asks Sydney to rejoin his Civil Rights firm and take on a chemical company whose product may cause cancer. Despite her lingering resentment and distrust, she agrees because she knows that working alongside her father is her best hope at changing the world — as long as they can find a way to get along. No sooner has Sydney returned than she stumbles on a secret that Elijah has been keeping from her that may change everything.

6/16/20 update: Bluff City Law has been cancelled.