Indebted: Season Two? Has the NBC Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

by Telly Vulture

Indebted TV show on NBC: canceled or renewed for season 2?

(Trae Patton/NBC)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Indebted TV show on NBCWill a comedy about boomerang parents keep viewers coming back for more? Has the Indebted TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on NBC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Indebted, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, the Indebted TV show stars Adam Pally, Abby Elliott, Jessy Hodges, with Steven Weber and Fran Drescher. Young parents Dave (Pally) and Rebecca (Elliott) are ready to reclaim their life after years of diapers and sleepless nights with their young kids. However, things take an unexpected turn when Dave’s parents, Stew (Weber) and Debbie (Drescher), show up unannounced. Thanks to mishandling their finances, the couple’s broke and they need help paying down a sizable debt.
 

Season One Ratings

The first season of Indebted averages a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.61 million viewers. Find out how Indebted stacks up against other NBC TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
As of March 7, 2020, Indebted has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew Indebted for season two? The ratings aren’t good but the network is depending less and less on linear viewership. It also doesn’t hurt that two NBC comedies are ending this season. I think there’s a small chance that Indebted will be renewed but will most likely be cancelled. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Indebted cancellation or renewal news.
 

What do you think? Do you hope the Indebted TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if NBC cancelled this TV series, instead?



Leave a Reply

Randy Shipper
Reader
Randy Shipper

Indebted is a real disappointment. Was hoping for better writing given Dan Levy hot off Shitt’s Creek. Hopefully Abby Elliot can find a new vehicle to showcase her extraordinary talent.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
February 17, 2020 8:02 pm
Ellen
Reader
Ellen

This Dan Levy is American, while Daniel Levy who wrote and starts in Schitt’s Creek is Canadian. It must be the cold weather that makes us funny. The main reason that Indebted is just terrible is the LAUGH TRACK. Do they think we can’t figure out what is (or more likely) isn’t funny. This show might have had a chance if it had dialed it down and just be charming.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
February 19, 2020 1:17 pm
