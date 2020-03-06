Vulture Watch

Airing on the NBC television network, the Indebted TV show stars Adam Pally, Abby Elliott, Jessy Hodges, with Steven Weber and Fran Drescher. Young parents Dave (Pally) and Rebecca (Elliott) are ready to reclaim their life after years of diapers and sleepless nights with their young kids. However, things take an unexpected turn when Dave’s parents, Stew (Weber) and Debbie (Drescher), show up unannounced. Thanks to mishandling their finances, the couple’s broke and they need help paying down a sizable debt.



The first season of Indebted averages a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.61 million viewers. Find out how Indebted stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 7, 2020, Indebted has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will NBC cancel or renew Indebted for season two? The ratings aren’t good but the network is depending less and less on linear viewership. It also doesn’t hurt that two NBC comedies are ending this season. I think there’s a small chance that Indebted will be renewed but will most likely be cancelled. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Indebted cancellation or renewal news.



