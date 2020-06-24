Network: NBC

Episodes: 12 (half-hour)

Seasons: One

TV show dates: February 6, 2020 — April 16, 2020

Series status: Cancelled

Performers include: Adam Pally, Abby Elliott, Jessy Hodges, with Steven Weber and Fran Drescher.

TV show description:

A family sitcom that was created by comic Dan Levy, the Indebted TV show tries a reverse twist on the “Boomerang Kids” trend.

Young parents Dave (Pally) and Rebecca (Elliott) are ready to reclaim their life after years of diapers and sleepless nights with their young kids. However, things take an unexpected turn when Dave’s parents, Stew (Weber) and Debbie (Drescher), show up unannounced. Thanks to mishandling their finances, the couple’s broke and they need help paying down a sizable debt.

Dave feels like he has no choice but to open the door to the two people who gave him everything. Unfortunately, these boomerang parents aren’t great with boundaries and the question of who’s parenting who quickly becomes blurred.

Series Finale:

Episode # 12 — Everybody’s Talking About the Shiva

After Deb’s Aunt Judith dies, she passes the torch of hosting shiva to Rebecca and Dave. They take this as an opportunity to put a modern spin on old traditions, which makes Debbie regret passing the torch to begin with. At the shiva, Joanna is worried she too will die alone, which forces her to look for love in unlikely places and people.

First aired: April 16, 2020.

What do you think? Do you like the Indebted TV show? Do you think it should have been cancelled or renewed for a second season?