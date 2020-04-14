Network: ABC

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: April 13, 2020 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Victor Rasuk, Nathalie Kelley, Carlos Gomez, Dan Bucatinsky, Lisa Vidal, David Del Rio, Belissa Escobedo, and Michelle Veintimilla.

TV show description:

A romantic musical dramedy that’s based on an Israeli series, The Baker and the Beauty TV show is a modern-day fairy tale set in Miami, Florida.

Everyman Daniel Garcia (Rasuk) is working in his family’s bakery and doing everything that his loving Cuban parents and siblings expect him to do. One crazy night, after his girlfriend Vanessa (Veintimilla) has broken up with him, Daniel meets Noa Hamilton (Kelley), an international superstar and fashion mogul. She’s recently gone through a very high-profile split with a cheating actor/boyfriend.

The pair quickly discover they have an attraction for one another and Daniel’s life suddenly turns upside down as it moves into the spotlight. Will this unlikely couple upend their lives to be together?

Daniel’s family includes father Rafael (Gomez), mother Mari (Vidal), brother Mateo (Del Rio), and sister Natalie (Escobedo). Noa’s manager is Lewis (Bucatinsky).

