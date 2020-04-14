The Baker and the Beauty: Season One Ratings

With the exception of The Good Doctor TV series, ABC hasn’t had much luck filling the Mondays at 10 PM timeslot. Can The Baker and the Beauty become a hit and run for many seasons? Will this series be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A romantic musical dramedy that’s based on an Israeli series, The Baker and the Beauty TV show is a modern-day fairy tale that stars Victor Rasuk, Nathalie Kelley, Carlos Gomez, Dan Bucatinsky, Lisa Vidal, David Del Rio, Belissa Escobedo, and Michelle Veintimilla. In the show, everyman Daniel Garcia (Rasuk) is working in his family’s Miami bakery and doing everything that his loving Cuban parents and siblings expect him to do. One crazy night, Daniel meets Noa Hamilton (Kelley), an international superstar and fashion mogul. The pair quickly discover they have an attraction for one another and Daniel’s life suddenly turns upside down as it moves into the spotlight. Will this unlikely couple upend their lives to be together?

What do you think? Do you like The Baker and the Beauty TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?