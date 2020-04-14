Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

The Baker and the Beauty: Season One Ratings

Published:

The Baker and the Beauty TV show on ABC: season 1 ratings

(ABC)

With the exception of The Good Doctor TV series, ABC hasn’t had much luck filling the Mondays at 10 PM timeslot. Can The Baker and the Beauty become a hit and run for many seasons? Will this series be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A romantic musical dramedy that’s based on an Israeli series, The Baker and the Beauty TV show is a modern-day fairy tale that stars Victor Rasuk, Nathalie Kelley, Carlos Gomez, Dan Bucatinsky, Lisa Vidal, David Del Rio, Belissa Escobedo, and Michelle Veintimilla. In the show, everyman Daniel Garcia (Rasuk) is working in his family’s Miami bakery and doing everything that his loving Cuban parents and siblings expect him to do. One crazy night, Daniel meets Noa Hamilton (Kelley), an international superstar and fashion mogul. The pair quickly discover they have an attraction for one another and Daniel’s life suddenly turns upside down as it moves into the spotlight. Will this unlikely couple upend their lives to be together?

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

4/14 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
A&E | ABC | AMC | Bravo | CBS | CMT | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX
Hallmark | HBO | History | MTV | NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS
TNT | TV Land | USA Network | WGN America

 

What do you think? Do you like The Baker and the Beauty TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?



Canceled and renewed TV show

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
rob Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

rob
Reader
rob

I found the two leads to be among the least interesting characters here. I’ll give this another chance to see if the characters of the little sister and the ex-girlfriend are developed. If not, bye-bye.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
April 14, 2020 11:54 am
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz