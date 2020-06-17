The Baker & the Beauty: Season Two? Stars of Cancelled ABC Series Hoping for a New Home

The Baker & The Beauty was cancelled by ABC on Monday, and members of the cast immediately went to social media to share the news and spread hope for the future. It is possible the canceled series may end up on another network in the future because the series is owned by NBC Universal and not ABC.

Victor Rasuk, Nathalie Kelley, Carlos Gomez, Dan Bucatinsky, Lisa Vidal, David Del Rio, Belissa Escobedo, and Michelle Veintimilla star in the series, and Kelley and Gomez both went to Instagram. Check out their posts about the ABC series below.

Someone else also went to Instagram to express her sadness over The Baker & The Beauty’s cancellation. Eva Longoria is not a part of the series, but she was upset by the news. Check out her post below.

What do you think? Would you want to see this show land on another network?