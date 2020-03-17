Vulture Watch

Could this show last another decade or three? Has the America’s Funniest Home Videos TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 31st season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of America’s Funniest Home Videos, season 31. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Executive produced by Vin Di Bona and Michele Nasraway, America’s Funniest Home Videos is the ABC television network‘s longest-running primetime entertainment show. Previous hosts include Tom Bergeron, D.L. Hughley, and Richard Kind, John Fugelsang and Daisy Fuentes, and the original host, Bob Saget. Regular people submit amateur videos featuring their boo-boos and blunders to the competition, in hopes the studio audience will award them cash and other prizes.



Season 30 Ratings

The 30th season of America’s Funniest Home Videos is averaging a 0.75 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.01 million viewers. Compared to season 29, that’s down by 16% and 8%, respectively. Find out how America’s Funniest Home Videos stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S America’s Funniest Home Videos has been renewed for a 31st season which will debut (TBD 2020). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

ABC has already renewed America’s Funniest Home Videos for season 31 so viewers can sit back and enjoy the laughs. I’ll still keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on America’s Funniest Home Videos cancellation or renewal news.



