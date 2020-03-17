Menu

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Cancelled or Season 31?

by Telly Vulture

America's Funniest Home Videos TV show on ABC: canceled or renewed for season 31?

The Television Vulture is watching the America's Funniest Home Videos TV show on ABCCould this show last another decade or three? Has the America’s Funniest Home Videos TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 31st season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of America’s Funniest Home Videos, season 31. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

Executive produced by Vin Di Bona and Michele Nasraway, America’s Funniest Home Videos is the ABC television network‘s longest-running primetime entertainment show. Previous hosts include Tom Bergeron, D.L. Hughley, and Richard Kind, John Fugelsang and Daisy Fuentes, and the original host, Bob Saget. Regular people submit amateur videos featuring their boo-boos and blunders to the competition, in hopes the studio audience will award them cash and other prizes.   
 

The 30th season of America’s Funniest Home Videos is averaging a 0.75 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.01 million viewers. Compared to season 29, that’s down by 16% and 8%, respectively. Find out how America’s Funniest Home Videos stacks up against other ABC TV shows.
 

America’s Funniest Home Videos has been renewed for a 31st season which will debut (TBD 2020). Stay tuned for further updates.
 
ABC has already renewed America’s Funniest Home Videos for season 31 so viewers can sit back and enjoy the laughs. I’ll still keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on America’s Funniest Home Videos cancellation or renewal news.
 

What do you think? Are you glad that the America’s Funniest Home Videos TV show has been renewed for a 31st season? How would you feel if ABC had cancelled this TV series, instead?



Jill Brodnik
Jill Brodnik

CANCEL !!!!

October 6, 2019 7:14 pm
Rose
Rose

COME ON ABC!!!! CAN’T YOU FIND ANYTHING ELSE TO PUT ON? HOW ABOUT SOME OF YOUR MOVIES OR THE OLD DISNEYLAND SHOWS? PEOPLE HAVE TO BE SICK TO DEATH OF THIS SHOW, I KNOW I AM. AND SERIOUSLY WAS IT EVER FUNNY TO SEE SOMEONE GET HIT IN THE CROTCH OR GET HURT DOING SOMETHING STUPID?

October 3, 2019 11:18 am
