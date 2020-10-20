Vulture Watch

What kind of video will win the big prize this season? Has the America’s Funniest Home Videos TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 32nd season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of America’s Funniest Home Videos, season 32. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, America’s Funniest Home Videos is the channel‘s longest-running primetime entertainment show and is currently hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro. Regular people submit amateur videos featuring their boo-boos and blunders to the competition, in hopes the studio audience will award them cash and other prizes. Previous hosts have included Tom Bergeron, D.L. Hughley, and Richard Kind, John Fugelsang and Daisy Fuentes, and the original host, Bob Saget.



Season 31 Ratings

The 31st season of America’s Funniest Home Videos averages a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.46 million viewers. Compared to season 30, that’s down by 22% in the demo and down by 12% in viewership. Find out how America’s Funniest Home Videos stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 20, 2020, America’s Funniest Home Videos has not been cancelled or renewed for a 32nd season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew America’s Funniest Home Videos for season 32? This show is inexpensive to produce and has been a staple on Sunday nights for decades. I have no doubt that it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on America’s Funniest Home Videos cancellation or renewal news.



