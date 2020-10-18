Menu

Since so many people have been stuck at home, will there be a flood of unique new content in the 31st season of the America’s Funniest Home Videos TV show on ABC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like America’s Funniest Home Videos is cancelled or renewed for season 32. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 31st season episodes of America’s Funniest Home Videos here.

An ABC comedy competition series, America’s Funniest Home Videos is the network‘s longest-running primetime entertainment show and is currently hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro. Regular people submit amateur videos featuring their boo-boos and blunders to the competition, in hopes the studio audience will award them cash and other prizes. Previous hosts have included Tom Bergeron, D.L. Hughley, and Richard Kind, John Fugelsang and Daisy Fuentes, and the original host, Bob Saget.   

What do you think? Which season 31 episodes of the America’s Funniest Home Videos TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that America’s Funniest Home Videos should be cancelled or renewed for a 32nd season on ABC? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.



