Big Sky, The Good Doctor, Grey’s Anatomy, Queens: ABC Sets 18 Premiere Dates for Fall 2021

The Alphabet Network has released the premiere dates for the fall portion of its 2021-22 television season.

New and returning ABC shows are 20/20, America’s Funniest Home Videos, The Bachelorette, Big Sky, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, The Conners, Dancing with the Stars, The Goldbergs, The Good Doctor, Grey’s Anatomy, Home Economics, A Million Little Things, Queens, The Rookie, Shark Tank, Station 19, Supermarket Sweep, and The Wonder Years. Additional 2021-22 dates will be released at a later time.

CBS and The CW have already announced fall premiere dates but FOX and NBC launch dates are yet to come. You can see the up-to-date Fall 2021 schedule here.

Here are the fall launch dates from ABC:

ABC Announces Fall Premiere Dates for 2021–2022 Season

Highly Anticipated New Coming-of-Age Comedy ‘The Wonder Years,’ Narrated by Don Cheadle, Set to Debut Wednesday, Sept. 22

New Female Powerhouse Drama ‘Queens,’ Starring Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez and Brandy, Takes Center Stage Tuesday, Oct. 19, Following Season Premiere of ‘The Bachelorette’ With Michelle Young

Last Fall’s No. 1 New Series, ‘Big Sky,’ Joins ‘Station 19’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ on Thursday Nights Starting Sept. 30

‘Dancing with the Stars’ Kicks Off Milestone 30th Season Monday, Sept. 20; ‘The Good Doctor’ Returns the Following Monday, Sept. 27

Wednesday, Sept. 22, Marks the Return of Network Comedy With New Seasons of ‘The Goldbergs,’ ‘The Conners’ and ‘Home Economics’; ‘A Million Little Things’ Rounds Out the Evening

‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,’ ‘Supermarket Sweep’ and ‘The Rookie’ Are Back Sunday, Sept. 26; ‘AFV’ Returns One Week Later, Sunday, Oct. 3

‘Shark Tank’ Reopens for Business Friday, Oct. 8, Followed by ABC News’ ‘20/20’ Season Premiere

Following back-to-back wins as the No. 1 entertainment network among Adults 18-49 for the previous two seasons, ABC has set fall premiere dates for its new and returning series for the upcoming 2021-2022 season, including the highly anticipated new comedy “The Wonder Years” and the new drama “Queens.” Return dates have also been set for fan favorites “Grey’s Anatomy” and “The Bachelorette” which, along with “The Bachelor,” were three of the top five highest-rated entertainment series on television last season.

Last fall’s No. 1 new series and ABC’s most-watched new drama in two years, “Big Sky,” returns on its new night, THURSDAY, SEPT. 30 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), joining “Station 19” (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT) and TV’s longest-running primetime medical drama, “Grey’s Anatomy” (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), for an evening of appointment viewing.

On TUESDAY, OCT. 19, love and hip-hop collide as reality stronghold “The Bachelorette” with Michelle Young debuts (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), followed by the premiere of the new drama series “Queens,” starring Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez and Brandy, which will feature original music performed by the stars (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT).

The new fall season launches MONDAY, SEPT. 20, with the landmark 30th season of “Dancing with the Stars” (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT). “The Good Doctor” returns to the operating room one week later – MONDAY, SEPT. 27 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT).

Need a midweek laugh? ABC is the place to be for all things funny as the network’s Wednesday night comedy block resumes on SEPT. 22 with “The Goldbergs” (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT). Then, the highly anticipated reimagining of “The Wonder Years,” from Saladin K. Patterson (“Dave,” “The Big Bang Theory”), Lee Daniels (“Empire,” “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”) and original series star Fred Savage, debuts (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT); followed by “The Conners” (9:00-9:31 p.m. EDT) and “Home Economics” at its new time (9:31-10:00 p.m. EDT). The evening culminates with the season premiere of “A Million Little Things” (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT).

Family fun is in ample supply on Sundays as “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” returns on its new night SEPT. 26 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), followed by “Supermarket Sweep” at its new time (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT). The evening culminates with “The Rookie” (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), and “AFV” joins the Sunday lineup OCT. 3 (7:00-8:00 p.m. EDT).

“Shark Tank” Fridays return with all-new episodes beginning OCT. 8 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), followed by a new season of ABC News’ “20/20” (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT).

Additional premiere dates for the 2021-2022 season will be announced at a later date.

ABC FALL PRIMETIME SCHEDULE (all times listed are Eastern/Pacific) follows below. New shows are in bold.

MONDAY, SEPT. 20

8:00 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars”

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22

8:00 p.m. “The Goldbergs”

8:30 p.m. “The Wonder Years” (series premiere)

9:00 p.m. “The Conners”

9:31 p.m. “Home Economics” (new time)

10:00 p.m. “A Million Little Things”

SUNDAY, SEPT. 26

8:00 p.m. “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (new day)

9:00 p.m. “Supermarket Sweep” (new time)

10:00 p.m. “The Rookie”

MONDAY, SEPT. 27

10:00 p.m. “The Good Doctor”

THURSDAY, SEPT. 30

8:00 p.m. “Station 19”

9:00 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy”

10:01 p.m. “Big Sky” (new day)

SUNDAY, OCT. 3

7:00 p.m. “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

FRIDAY, OCT. 8

8:00 p.m. “Shark Tank”

9:01 p.m. “20/20” (two hours)

TUESDAY, OCT. 19

8:00 p.m. “The Bachelorette”

10:01 p.m. “Queens” (series premiere)

New series descriptions are below.

NEW FALL SERIES

THE WONDER YEARS (Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 8:30 p.m. EDT)

Inspired by the beloved award-winning series of the same name, “The Wonder Years” is a coming-of-age story set in the late 1960s that takes a nostalgic look at a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, through the point of view of imaginative 12-year-old Dean. With the wisdom of his adult years, Dean’s hopeful and humorous recollections show how his family found their “wonder years” in a turbulent time.

“The Wonder Years” stars Don Cheadle, narrating the series as adult Dean Williams, Elisha “EJ” Williams as Dean Williams, Dulé Hill as Bill Williams, Saycon Sengbloh as Lillian Williams, Laura Kariuki as Kim Williams, Julian Lerner as Brad Hitman, Amari O’Neil as Cory Long and Milan Ray as Keisa Clemmons.

Saladin Patterson serves as writer and executive producer. Lee Daniels and Marc Velez of Lee Daniels Entertainment also executive produce along with original series star Fred Savage. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios. The pilot episode is written by Saladin Patterson and directed by Fred Savage.

Follow “The Wonder Years” (#TheWonderYears) on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

QUEENS (Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 10:01 p.m. EDT)

“Queens” follows four women in their 40s who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had in the ‘90s when they were legends in the hip-hop world.

“Queens” stars Eve as Brianna aka Professor Sex, Naturi Naughton as Jill aka Da Thrill, Nadine Velazquez as Valeria aka Butter Pecan, Taylor Selé as Eric Jones, Pepi Sonuga as Lil Muffin and Brandy as Naomi aka Xplicit Lyrics.

Zahir McGhee, Sabrina Wind and Tim Story are executive producers. Swizz Beatz is executive music producer. The series is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios. The pilot episode was written by Zahir McGhee and directed by Tim Story.

Follow “Queens” (#QueensABC) on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

About ABC Entertainment

ABC Entertainment airs compelling programming across all day parts, including “Grey’s Anatomy,” the longest-running medical drama in primetime television; riveting dramas “The Good Doctor,” “A Million Little Things,” “Station 19” and fall’s groundbreaking No. 1 new series, “Big Sky”; trailblazing comedy favorites “black-ish,” “The Conners,” “The Goldbergs” and “Home Economics”; the popular Summer Fun & Games programming block, including “Celebrity Family Feud,” “Holey Moley,” “Match Game,” “Press Your Luck” and “To Tell the Truth”; star-making sensation “American Idol”; reality phenomenon “Shark Tank”; “The Bachelor” franchise; long-running hits “Dancing with the Stars” and “America’s Funniest Home Videos”; “General Hospital,” which has aired for more than 55 years on the network; and late-night talk show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”; as well as two critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” specials. The network also boasts some of television’s most prestigious awards shows, including “The Oscars®,” “The CMA Awards” and the “American Music Awards.”