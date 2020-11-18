Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, the Big Sky TV series stars Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Natalie Alyn Lind, Jade Pettyjohn, Jesse James Keitel, Valerie Mahaffey, John Carroll Lynch, and Ryan Phillippe. The story begins with Danielle Sullivan (Lind) and her sister Grace (Pettyjohn) on a road trip to visit Danielle’s boyfriend. The two are kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote part of a Montana highway. This sets off a chain of events that leads private detectives Cody Hoyt (Phillippe) and Cassie Dewell (Bunbury) to join forces with Jenny Hoyt (Winnick), Cody’s estranged wife and an ex-cop, to search for the sisters. When the trio discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, it becomes clear that they’ve stumbled onto something that’s much bigger than they could have imagined.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Big Sky averages a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.15 million viewers. Find out how Big Sky stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of November 19, 2020, Big Sky has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Big Sky for season two? The Tuesdays at 10:00 PM timeslot has been a problem for the network for years. Could this new drama series be the solution? For now, we’ll have to wait and see. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Big Sky cancellation or renewal news.



