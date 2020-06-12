Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, the Don’t TV series is hosted by Adam Scott and executive produced by Ryan Reynolds (who also provides voice-over). The series offers contestants the opportunity to team up with their family and friends for the chance to win a cash prize of up to $100,000. Together, they tackle crazy tasks, each with the simple rule: “DON’T.” In each episode, members of a four-person team strive to accomplish various “Don’t” challenges — like “Don’t Blink,” “Don’t Look Back,” “Don’t Scream,” and “Don’t Play Ball in the House” — as they work together to build their bank. If they fail a challenge, the team doesn’t earn money and instead suffers ridiculous consequences.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Don’t averages a 0.80 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.18 million viewers. Find out how Don’t stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of June 12, 2020, Don’t has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Don’t for season two? The ratings aren’t great but, I think they are good enough to get the series renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Don’t cancellation or renewal news.



