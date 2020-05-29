Vulture Watch

Airing on the ABC television network, Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD stars Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Elizabeth Henstridge, Iain De Caestecker, Henry Simmons, Natalia Cordova-Buckley, and Jeff Ward. In the seventh and final season, Coulson (Gregg) and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are thrust backward in time and stranded in 1931 New York City. With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, the team must hurry to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it would mean disaster for the past, present, and future of the world.



Season Seven Ratings

The seventh season of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD averages a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.82 million viewers. Compared to season six, that’s down by 29% in the demo and down by 15% in viewership. Find out how Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD is ending so there won’t be an eighth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

We don’t have to wonder if ABC will cancel or renew Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD for season eight since it’s already been announced that season seven is the end. Could the characters return at some point? I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD cancellation or renewal news.



