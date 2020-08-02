Network: ABC

Episodes: 136 (hour)

Seasons: Seven

TV show dates: September 24, 2013 — August 12, 2020

Series status: Ending

Performers include: Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Brett Dalton, Chloe Bennet, Iain De Caestecker, and Elizabeth Henstridge.

TV show description:

In this action series, it seems that Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) has returned from the dead (Gregg reprises his role from the Marvel movies). He assembles a small specialized team of Agents from the worldwide law-enforcement organization known as S.H.I.E.L.D. (Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement and Logistics Division).

Coulson believes that a small team of regular people, when working together, can make just as much of a difference as those with superpowers. Together they investigate the new, the strange, and the unknown across the globe, protecting the ordinary from the extraordinary.

The team includes:

Agent Grant Ward (Brett Dalton) is highly trained in combat and espionage but sometimes fails at getting along with his coworkers. Fiercely loyal to the agency, he’s a man of few words who’s always cool under fire and ready for action.

Agent Melinda May (Ming-Na Wen) is an expert pilot and martial artist. Her talents are legendary in the organization but for some reason has resigned herself to a quiet desk job.

A genius engineer, Agent Leo Fitz (Iain De Caestecker) is socially awkward but is always in tune with his research partner and friend — a brilliant biochemist named Jemma Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge). They’re inseparable and often bicker with one another and neither have any field experience.

A new recruit, Skye (Chloe Bennet) is a hacker with a vast knowledge of computer coding. Unlike the others who work for S.H.I.E.L.D., her background remains a mystery.

Series Finale:

Episode #136

This TV series has not ended yet.

First aired: August 12, 2020.

What do you think? Do you like the Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD TV series? Would you have watched an eighth season?