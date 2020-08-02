Menu

marvels agents of shield TV show on ABCNetwork: ABC
Episodes: 136 (hour)
Seasons: Seven

TV show dates: September 24, 2013 — August 12, 2020
Series status: Ending

Performers include: Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Brett Dalton, Chloe Bennet, Iain De Caestecker, and Elizabeth Henstridge.

TV show description:      
In this action series, it seems that Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) has returned from the dead (Gregg reprises his role from the Marvel movies). He assembles a small specialized team of Agents from the worldwide law-enforcement organization known as S.H.I.E.L.D. (Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement and Logistics Division).

Coulson believes that a small team of regular people, when working together, can make just as much of a difference as those with superpowers. Together they investigate the new, the strange, and the unknown across the globe, protecting the ordinary from the extraordinary.

The team includes:

Agent Grant Ward (Brett Dalton) is highly trained in combat and espionage but sometimes fails at getting along with his coworkers. Fiercely loyal to the agency, he’s a man of few words who’s always cool under fire and ready for action.

Agent Melinda May (Ming-Na Wen) is an expert pilot and martial artist. Her talents are legendary in the organization but for some reason has resigned herself to a quiet desk job.

A genius engineer, Agent Leo Fitz (Iain De Caestecker) is socially awkward but is always in tune with his research partner and friend — a brilliant biochemist named Jemma Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge). They’re inseparable and often bicker with one another and neither have any field experience.

A new recruit, Skye (Chloe Bennet) is a hacker with a vast knowledge of computer coding. Unlike the others who work for S.H.I.E.L.D., her background remains a mystery.

Series Finale:     
Episode #136
This TV series has not ended yet.
First aired: August 12, 2020.

  

What do you think? Do you like the Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD TV series? Would you have watched an eighth season?



G. Pfeiffer
Reader
G. Pfeiffer

I loved this show. I hope the power that be will change there minds and keep it going.

April 5, 2020 9:05 am
April 5, 2020 9:05 am
Third Oracle
Reader
Third Oracle

Stay! Please! The show has been a blast. I’m super sad about this show going. Please reconsider! Pretty please?

February 20, 2020 3:59 pm
February 20, 2020 3:59 pm
Catherine
Reader
Catherine

MY HUSBAND AND I LOVE THE SHOW. WE LOOK FORWARD TO THE NEXT EPISODE. WISH THEY DIDN’T CHANGE AND MADE IT CONFUSING THESE DAYS. NBC SHOULD REALLY CONSIDER NOT ENDING IT. WHEN EVER THEY HAVE A POPULAR SHOW THAT IS CLEAN CUT, BEGINS TO HAVE YOU SUPER INVOLVED THE WRITERS LOSE HOW TO WRITE FOR THE SHOW SO THEN THEY DECIDE TO CANCEL IT EVEN THOUGH THEY HAD A STRONG FOLLOWING. NBC SHOULD RENEW THIS SHOW.

February 2, 2020 10:40 pm
February 2, 2020 10:40 pm
Adam L Crane
Reader
Adam L Crane

I so want for it to keep going, it is a great show , I never can wait for the next episode!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

December 28, 2019 12:17 am
December 28, 2019 12:17 am
Richie M
Reader
Richie M

one of my favorite shows, sorry to see it go

October 24, 2019 11:31 am
October 24, 2019 11:31 am
Nunu
Reader
Nunu

They should renew it!
But would like to be more like at beginning when it was less confusing

October 7, 2019 1:47 pm
October 7, 2019 1:47 pm
Linda
Reader
Linda

I like the show even though they went off into never never land for a while. The dynamic is a good one and I love the characters. I hate to see it end .

October 4, 2019 10:39 pm
October 4, 2019 10:39 pm
Kessinger
Reader
Kessinger

Please,Renew! I love this show.

September 17, 2019 2:01 pm
September 17, 2019 2:01 pm
John Saegaert
Reader
Renew!!!

Renew!!!

September 4, 2019 8:20 pm
September 4, 2019 8:20 pm
Elaine Hormel
Reader
Elaine Hormel

Would love to see agents of shield continued.

September 2, 2019 11:35 pm
September 2, 2019 11:35 pm
James Brouhard
Reader
Love it keep it going

Love it keep it going

July 18, 2019 9:35 pm
July 18, 2019 9:35 pm
Charles N
Reader
Charles N

Great series, please keep it going…

May 12, 2019 7:43 pm
May 12, 2019 7:43 pm
Alexis
Reader
Alexis

When will it be out

January 15, 2019 4:21 pm
January 15, 2019 4:21 pm
Steven
Reader
Steven

Agents of Shield should’ve continued with the tie in episodes and season 6 should have all 22 episodes in my opinion, watching season 5 on Netflix and so far it’s been pretty good I love it!!!

October 26, 2018 11:50 pm
October 26, 2018 11:50 pm
Debbie McNamara
Reader
Debbie McNamara

Please do not cancel Agents Of Shield! I love it.

August 4, 2019 11:44 am
August 4, 2019 11:44 am
Phillip
Reader
Phillip

Should be renewed to finish the 6th season

October 24, 2018 10:24 pm
October 24, 2018 10:24 pm
1 6 7 8
