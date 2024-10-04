Abbott Elementary: Season Four of ABC Comedy to Include It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Crossover

Abbott Elementary returns to ABC next week, and fans will see a huge crossover on the series this season. Series creator and star Quinta Brunson teased the crossover at San Diego Comic-Con in July. Now, it has been revealed that characters from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia will appear on the sitcom.

The reveal was made in a photo shared on Rob McElhenney’s X. Check that out below.

Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and William Stanford Davis star in the series which follows the staff of Willard R. Abbott Public School in Philadelphia. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito and follows those that run Paddy’s Pub. The series has been renewed for a 17th season by FXX.

Abbott Elementary premieres its fourth season on October 9th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this ABC sitcom? Are you excited to see this crossover?