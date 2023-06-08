It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 16 Ratings

Once again, we don’t have to wonder about the fate of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia on FXX. The show’s not in danger of being cancelled for a while since it’s been renewed through season 18. How long will this comedy’s run continue? Stay tuned.

A dark comedy series, the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia TV show stars Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito. The show revolves around a gang of five underachieving and dysfunctional friends who run the unsuccessful Paddy’s Pub in South Philadelphia. They are bouncer Ronald “Mac” McDonald (McElhenney), janitor Charlie Kelly (Day), bartender Dennis Reynolds (Howerton), waitress Dee Reynolds (Olson), and Frank Reynolds (DeVito), an eccentric millionaire and neglectful father of Dennis and Dee. In season 16, Mac battles with allergies and long-distance dating, Charlie takes on his long-forgotten sisters, Dee fights for rent control and women’s athletics, Frank wrestles for his gun, and Dennis struggles to improve his mental health. Guests include Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Artemis Pebdani, Sandy Martin, Lynne Marie Stewart, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Jimmi Simpson, Nate Mooney, David Hornsby, Andrew Friedman, Bryan Cranston, and Aaron Paul.

For comparisons: Season 15 of It’s Always Sunny on FXX averaged a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 268,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an "*".



