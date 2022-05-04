The Chase: Season Three Viewer Votes

Which trivia master will be the most successful in the third season of The Chase TV show on ABC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a series like The Chase is cancelled or renewed for season four. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the third season episodes of The Chase here.

An ABC trivia quiz show, The Chase TV series is hosted by Sara Haines. The program is a fast-paced competition where three competitors must use their wits and knowledge to face off against the Chaser, a ruthless quiz genius who is determined to stop the contestants from winning cash prizes. In each episode, contestants are challenged to think faster than they ever thought possible, to answer up to 166 questions across all topics. Trivia masters Victoria Groce, Brandon Blackwell, Buzzy Cohen, Brad Rutter, and James Holzhauer each take turns serving as the Chaser.





What do you think? Which season three episodes of The Chase TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that The Chase should be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on ABC? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.