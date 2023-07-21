Gen V: Prime Video Sets Premiere Date for The Boys Spin-Off Series

Gen V has a premiere date. The spin-off of The Boys will arrive on Prime Video in September. Eric Kripke is behind the spin-off with Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serving as showrunners.

Starring Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi, the series follows supes students that attend the college run by the infamous Vought International corporation.

Gen V will feature guest appearances by Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie, and P.J. Byrne from The Boys series.

Per Variety, Prime Video revealed the following about the plot of the upcoming series:

From the world of ‘The Boys’ comes ‘Gen V,’ which explores the training of the first generation of superheroes to know about Compound V, and that their powers were injected into them, rather than God-given. These young, competitive heroes put their physical and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school’s highly coveted top ranking. They quickly come to learn that ambition comes with sacrifice, and the difference between right and wrong is not as clear as they once believed. When the university’s dark secrets come to light, the students must come to grips with what type of heroes they are going to become.

The Gen V series arrives on September 29th. Check out the new key art and a previously released teaser for the new series below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of The Boys on Prime Video? Do you plan to check out this new spin-off series?