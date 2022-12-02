Menu

The Boys: Season Four; Simon Pegg Returning to Prime Video Series, Others Join Cast

by Regina Avalos,

The Boys TV Show on Prime Video: canceled or renewed?

The Boys is returning for a fourth season, and viewers will see one familiar face and three new ones join the series. The return of Simon Pegg and the addition of Rosemarie DeWitt, Elliot Knight, and Rob Benedict were announced on Twitter.

Check out the announcement below.

The additions join Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Jensen Ackles in the dark superhero Prime Video series which follows superheroes who act more like villains created by a drug.

What do you think? Are you excited to see season four of The Boys on Prime Video?


