The Boys: Season Four; Simon Pegg Returning to Prime Video Series, Others Join Cast

The Boys is returning for a fourth season, and viewers will see one familiar face and three new ones join the series. The return of Simon Pegg and the addition of Rosemarie DeWitt, Elliot Knight, and Rob Benedict were announced on Twitter.

Also, welcome Elliot Knight and Rob Benedict in roles that ain’t yer business just yet. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/bW1zffP9Sh — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) December 1, 2022

The additions join Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Jensen Ackles in the dark superhero Prime Video series which follows superheroes who act more like villains created by a drug.

