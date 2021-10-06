The Boys: Season Three; Three Join Amazon Series in Recurring Roles

The Boys is gearing up for its third season, and three more actors have been added to the Amazon Prime Video series in recurring roles. Frances Turner, Kristin Booth, and Jack Doolan are joining Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, and Colby Minifie on the series.

Deadline revealed the following about the roles the three additions will play on the Amazon series:

“Turner will recur as Monique, wife of Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso). Booth and Doolan will play supe siblings Tessa and Tommy, aka the TNT Twins.”

‘The Boys’: Frances Turner, Kristin Booth & Jack Doolan Join Season 3 As Recurring https://t.co/5NdH1523BA — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 5, 2021

A premiere date for The Boys season three will be announced at a future time.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of The Boys on Amazon Prime Video?