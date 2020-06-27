Vulture Watch

Are Hughie, Billy, and the team still standing? Has The Boys TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Amazon? The television vulture is watching all the latest TV cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Boys season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

An Amazon Prime Video superhero drama from Eric Kripke, based on the comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Elisabeth Shue, Jennifer Esposito, Alex Hassell, and Simon Pegg. It unfolds in a world in which superheroes are more idolized than celebrities, and some of them are abusing their superpowers. After Hughie Campbell’s (Quaid) love becomes collateral damage to one of the Supes of The Seven, he teams up with Billy Butcher (Urban) and his gang of vigilantes called The Boys. Now they’re out to expose the truth about superheroes, and about Vought — the multi-billion dollar conglomerate that both manages the Supes and covers up their dirty secrets.



Telly’s Take

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is often difficult to predict whether Amazon will cancel or renew a TV show like The Boys for season two, but not this time. The subscription streamer renewed the superhero drama for a second season, a week prior to the series premiere. Until the next installment rolls around, I’ll dine elsewhere, keep an eye on the trades, and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free news alerts on The Boys.



The Boys Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

Explore other TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Are you happy the The Boys TV show was renewed for a second season? How would you feel had Amazon cancelled this TV series, instead?