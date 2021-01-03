The Boys: Season Three Has Amazon Showrunner Eric Kripke Feeling a Little Nervous

The Boys is getting ready for its third season on Amazon, and Eric Kripke is a bit nervous about things. The series’ showrunner spoke about the show in an interview with Consequences of Sound.

Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Elisabeth Shue, Colby Minifie, and Aya Cash star in this superhero series, which will return in 2021 with third season episodes.

Kripke said the following about preparing season three of The Boys:

“The thing that has worried me about Season 3 is that it has become really fun and breezy to write again. That worries me. It’s feeling enjoyable. I should be in intense, deep introspection for this. I know, obviously, that every season of a television show gets a little bit harder because all of your original best instincts to explore have been explored. So, you have to start going to some of the areas that it wouldn’t at first have occurred you to go to in those stories, and those are always a little trickier to make feel as big and as fascinating as the stuff you hit early on. So, it’s challenging. I like my seasons when they’re over. When I’m making them, I’m like, ‘Man, how do we make this better?’ I was telling someone in my Post department the other day that when I finally approve a cut, like the visual-effects shot, it feels like a defeat to me. It feels like a defeat to me because I have to now admit that either because we’re out of time or money, it’s just not going to get better. So, nothing makes me happier to say than, “Oh, I’ve got a whole bunch of notes. Go make it better, dude.” I’m not the guy who’s like, ‘It’s over, and I’m happy.’ I’m just like, ‘Yeah, man. I wish I had another month with everything.’

Big things are still coming on the series. Jensen Ackles has joined the series as superhero Soldier Boy, who will make his first appearance in season three. But, fans might see familiar faces return as well. TV Line shared the following about the Amazon series:

“Don’t be surprised if we see the super powerful Cindy from Season 2’s sixth episode again. While there was ‘no immediate plan’ to bring back Ess Hödlmoser’s supe when TVLine chatted with showrunner Eric Kripke following the installment, “it’s just good common sense as a showrunner to just plant land mines,” Kripke added, “and I can almost promise that before the series is over, Cindy will return.”

What do you think? Are you excited for season three of The Boys TV show on Amazon?