Empire: Taraji P. Henson Developing Spin-off to Cancelled FOX Series

by Regina Avalos,

CR: Chuck Hodes/FOX.

Fans of Empire could soon see even more of the world. The series ended after six seasons on FOX, but Taraji P. Henson is looking to bring more life to Cookie. She now has a two-year first-look deal with the network.

Deadline revealed that Henson is working on a spin-off of the FOX series, so the world of Empire is still alive and well apparently.

Henson said the following about her deal:

“I believe that normalizing stories around stigmatizing matters will make them more palatable for audiences to embrace. Art can change perception and I plan to develop projects that can help further the conversation. I also aim to help cultivate and establish new young talent and their stories because they are our future and deserve a voice and a platform to be heard. I’m so excited to have 20th, led by the talented Carolyn Cassidy, support me in this new endeavor!”

Nothing more was revealed about the possible Empire spin-off.

What do you think? Are you excited for the potential of an Empire spin-off?


