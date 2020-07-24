Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa: Season Two Renewal for HGTV Series

Get ready to flip for Flipping 101. The series has been renewed for a second season by HGTV. Tarek El Moussa hosts this series. Season one of the series is still airing, and new episodes will arrive next month. The new second season will arrive next year.

HGTV revealed more about the renewal in a press release. Check that out below.

“Now that HGTV has picked up 12 new episodes of his hit series Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa, the titular real estate superstar and busy dad of two will coach and mentor even more first-time flippers and share new secrets for successful property flips. Season two of Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa will premiere in 2021 with a new one-hour format. And, with four fresh season one episodes scheduled to return to HGTV on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT beginning September 17, fans won’t have to wait long to get more of Tarek’s invaluable flipping tips. As a surprise, they’ll also see Tarek team up in a special episode with his girlfriend, real estate agent Heather Rae Young. “The road to becoming a successful flipper is not easy,” said Tarek. “I can’t wait to show more first-time flippers that with hard work, patience and persistence they can turn their dreams into a profitable reality.” The first 10 episodes of Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa attracted more than 17 million viewers—making it a top 10 cable series in its Thursday 9-9:30 p.m. timeslot among W25-54, upscale P25-54, upscale W25-54 and upscale M25-54.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of this series? Are you excited for season two?