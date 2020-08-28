Good Bones: Season Six Renewal for HGTV Makeover Series

Good Bones is not going anywhere. The series has been renewed for a sixth season. Fourteen episodes featuring Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E Laine are coming next summer.

HGTV revealed more about the renewal of the makeover series in a press release. Check that out below.

“With the current season of Good Bones on pace to be the highest-rated of the series among P25-54 and W25-54, HGTV has ordered 14 new one-hour episodes of the hit show starring popular mother/daughter duo Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E Laine who help revitalize homes in their Indianapolis hometown. Attracting more than 19.8 million total viewers since it premiered on June 9, season five ranks as a top 5 cable program among W25-54 and upscale W25-54 and a top 10 cable program among P25-54 and upscale P25-54 in the Tuesday 9-10 p.m. timeslot. On HGTV’s digital platforms, Good Bones has been the #1 most-watched series on HGTV GO since June 9, and content supporting the season has generated more than 4.3 million video views across HGTV’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts and 5.8 million page views on HGTV.com. The new season of Good Bones is scheduled to premiere in summer 2021, but fans don’t have to wait until next year to see more beautiful renovations from Mina and Karen. New episodes continue to air on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT through Sept. 8 on HGTV, as Mina, a real estate agent and soon-to-be mom of two, and Karen, a lawyer, buy the most dilapidated properties in their favorite Indy neighborhoods, demo them down to the studs and completely transform them into gorgeous, functional family homes.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of this series? Will you check out the new season in summer 2021?