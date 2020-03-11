Vulture Watch

Airing on the NBC television network, Ellen’s Game of Games is hosted by Ellen DeGeneres and features games from her daytime talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Audience members compete for as many as four rounds and the chance to win cash prizes. They try their hands at contests like “Blindfolded Musical Chairs,” “Dizzy Dash,” and “Scary Go Round”. To advance to play “Know or Go,” a player must win in a given round. The one who makes it all the way to the final round ultimately gets the chance to play “Hot Hands,” in which they have to supply correct answers to questions in a set amount of time.



The third season of Ellen’s Game of Games is averaging a 0.96 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.53 million viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 32% and 27%, respectively. Find out how Ellen’s Game of Games stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S Ellen’s Game of Games has been renewed for a fourth season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Will NBC cancel or renew Ellen’s Game of Games for season four? The peacock network has done pretty well with this show in the past and has an established relationship with its host. I think it will be renewed. I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Ellen’s Game of Games cancellation or renewal news.

2/18/20 update: NBC has renewed Ellen’s Game of Games for a fourth season.



