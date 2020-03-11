Ellen’s Game of Games: Season Three Ratings

Comedian and host Ellen DeGeneres has had great success with her long-running daytime talk show but its primetime spin-off, Ellen’s Game of Games on NBC, has moderate success in the ratings. Will Ellen’s Game of Games be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned. =hyperlink(“XXXXX”;”XX”)

A comedic game show on NBC, Ellen’s Game of Games is hosted by DeGeneres and features games from her daytime talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Audience members compete for as many as four rounds and the chance to win cash prizes. They try their hands at contests like “Blindfolded Musical Chairs,” “Dizzy Dash,” and “Scary Go Round.”. To advance to play “Know or Go,” a player must win in a given round. The one who makes it all the way to the final round ultimately gets the chance to play “Hot Hands,” in which they have to supply correct answers to questions in a set amount of time.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season two of Ellen’s Game of Games on NBC averaged a 1.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.18 million viewers.

*2/18/20 update: NBC has renewed Ellen’s Game of Games for a fourth season.