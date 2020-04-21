Menu

Empire: Season Six; Will Viewers Get Closure in the FOX Series Finale?

by Regina Avalos,

Empire TV show on FOX: (canceled or renewed?)

©2020 Fox Media LLC. CR: Chuck Hodes/FOX.

Empire will end its run on FOX tomorrow night, but the episode was not meant to be the series’ finale. The series was meant to end with episode 20, but episode 18 will be the end of the series.

Brett Mahoney said the following about ending the FOX series early, per TV Guide:

“March 13 [ended up] being our last day of shooting, so the questions were really stuff like, ‘What are we going to do? How is it going to be and how we’re going to move, moving forward?’ As [the coronavirus] was becoming more of an issue, the plan on that Friday really was at the start of the day, if we were able to shoot like five more days, I was thinking I could really do the finale we intended by combining 19 and 20. Surprisingly, as that day moved forward, and it was clear that to maintain the safety and health of the cast and crew we weren’t going to be able to continue shooting, that went out the window. So, then I had the choice to, if this was going to be the final episode with the material that we had, could I plan a somewhat satisfying finale from the materials we had?”

Mahoney did reveal that fans will have “closure” with the Empire finale that airs later tonight. Mahoney and the series creators do hope to bring the cast and crew back to film a true finale at a later date.

What do you think? Are you hoping tonight’s finale ends the series with closure?


Shneek
Reader
Shneek

Nooo I think they should have another season

April 21, 2020 11:43 am
Amy Cohen
Reader
Amy Cohen

I think they should end with episode 19 & 20 after all the pandemic is over. Love this show and really was looking forward to seeing what the finally was going to be.

April 21, 2020 9:46 am
Gin
Reader
Gin

It sucks I hope they do at least a 2 hour finale. After watching all these years

April 21, 2020 9:41 am
