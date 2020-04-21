Empire: Season Six; Will Viewers Get Closure in the FOX Series Finale?

Empire will end its run on FOX tomorrow night, but the episode was not meant to be the series’ finale. The series was meant to end with episode 20, but episode 18 will be the end of the series.

Brett Mahoney said the following about ending the FOX series early, per TV Guide:

“March 13 [ended up] being our last day of shooting, so the questions were really stuff like, ‘What are we going to do? How is it going to be and how we’re going to move, moving forward?’ As [the coronavirus] was becoming more of an issue, the plan on that Friday really was at the start of the day, if we were able to shoot like five more days, I was thinking I could really do the finale we intended by combining 19 and 20. Surprisingly, as that day moved forward, and it was clear that to maintain the safety and health of the cast and crew we weren’t going to be able to continue shooting, that went out the window. So, then I had the choice to, if this was going to be the final episode with the material that we had, could I plan a somewhat satisfying finale from the materials we had?”

Mahoney did reveal that fans will have “closure” with the Empire finale that airs later tonight. Mahoney and the series creators do hope to bring the cast and crew back to film a true finale at a later date.

What do you think? Are you hoping tonight’s finale ends the series with closure?