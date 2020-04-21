The Bachelor: ABC Considers Quarantine Spin-Off, Gives Update on The Bachelorette

The Bachelor is trying to head back into production! The franchise is thinking of doing a quarantine themed spin-off. The series has a working title of Bachelor in Quarantine. It is in very early stages of consideration.

Rob Mills, the alternative boss at ABC said the following about the possible spin-off, per Deadline:

“The best thing about The Bachelor is its willingness to evolve as a format so if we need to shoot a cycle that reflects these times, that’s what we’re going to look at doing.”

Chris Harrison also talked about getting The Bachelor franchise back in production in a recent podcast. He said the following:

“Getting 20 cast members is one thing, getting 100 to 180 crew members and putting a director in a truck next to the producers, where you’ve got 30 people in a trailer next to each other is another thing. There’s a lot of logistics that go into it. We are on it, we’re chomping on the bit to produce content.”

As for The Bachelorette, Mills still plans a season for Clare Crawley. The season will happen once things can go back into production. He said:

“She’s always been resilient. We’re going to do her a season and it’s going to be fantastic. If she finds a person, then this all means it was all meant to be. We’ll be nimble.”

What do you think? Would you watch quarantine themed spin-off of The Bachelor?