Empire TV show on FOX: canceled or renewed?Network: FOX
Episodes: 102 (hour)
Seasons: Six

TV show dates: January 7, 2015 — April 21, 2020
Series status: Ended

Performers include: Terrence Howard, Taraji P. Henson, Malik Yoba, Jussie Smollett, Bryshere Gray, Trai Byers, Grace Gealey, Kaitlin Doubleday, and Gabourey Sidibe.

This musical drama series revolves around a family that’s at the center of a hip hop music empire.

A former drug dealer, Lucious Lyon (Terrence Howard) is the CEO of Empire Entertainment, a hugely successful music company. His life is turned upside down when he learns that he has ALS and must now choose one of his three sons as his successor.

Eldest son Andre (Trai Bryers) is Wharton-educated, power-hungry, and married to manipulative Rhonda (Kaitlin Doubleday).

Middle child Jamal (Jussie Smollett) is a talented gay singer-songwriter who’s long been seen as the black sheep of the family and despises the corporate side of the music industry.

Fame-obsessed Hakeem (Bryshere Gray, aka Yazz The Greatest) is a fame-obsessed rising hip hop artist, the baby of the clan, and his father’s favorite.

Complicating matters is the boys’ mother and Lucious’ ex-wife, Cookie (Taraji P. Henson), who emerges from prison to claim her share of the empire. She helped build the company with Lucious and then took the fall for running drugs that helped finance his early career.

Other characters include Anika Calhoun (Grace Gealey), head of Empire Entertainment A&R and Lucious’ love interest; Vernon Turner (Malik Yoba), Lucious’ longtime friend and business partner; and Becky Williams (Gabourey Sidibe), Lucious’ executive assistant.

 

Episode #102 — Home Is on the Way
In the midst of the Bossyfest launch and the fight to regain control of Empire, Cookie reflects on her life and the woman she has become. Lucious finds it impossible to deny his feelings for Cookie while continuing to support Yana (guest Kiandra Richardson) and her rise to stardom. When the Lyons face their biggest threat yet, Lucious prepares for the battle of his life and realizes that in the end, family is what matters the most.
First aired: April 21, 2020.

What do you think? Do you like the Empire TV show? Do you think it should have ended? Would you have renewed it for a seventh season?



Patti Ramey
Patti Ramey

I am sooo upset Empire is ending!! It’s such a great show!! There really isn’t many shows I watch, but this was definitely one. It had my attention from episode one. It would GREAT to have it renewed!!!

March 19, 2020
Samantha Love
Samantha Love

I am a empire fan and my boyfriend and I watch this show together. I love all the cast and everyone do a great job. Please do not end this show. It really make it hard to enjoy any shows. This would be a bad break up and I feel like we are being dumped if it get cancelled. Please keep it going

January 28, 2020
CALCOTE3
CALCOTE3

Yes, renew for at least 1 more #7 Season.

January 12, 2020
Mai
Mai

Definitely renew Empire! -one of the best TV series out there-Taraji and Terrence Howard have remained among the best actors since they started their careers. I appreciate them showcasing Gabourey Sidibe’s character as one that represents black women more accurately (the Mind behind every BIG operation)-we are the TRUE “make it happen captains” -in reality Black women brand the meaning of PROACTIVE”-differently from then the false misrepresentations that all white dominated TV series “as a norm” depict black women as not having brains and being divisive against one another or the underdog of society as a whole

January 12, 2020
Veronica
Veronica

I have been a loyal Empire fan since the first show aired. My family & I Love this Show, and Really hate to see it be canceled. Don’t Cancel This Amazing Masterpiece. Such an Awesome Cast!!!!! There’s so much more for the Lyons, Still let us here them Roar.

December 17, 2019
Chris
Chris

My Friend and I look forward every week for the episode. We do dinner, Drinks and the Episode. We love the fashion the music and the writing. Please do not end this Series!

November 26, 2019
Rosalind F
Rosalind F

I rate empire a 9 on the Richter scale.
I am very disappointed that it isn’t being considered for another season or additional seasons.

September 25, 2019
Marcella Prewitt
Marcella Prewitt

This is an epic masterpiece. I have learned so much about the Black Community…Rap…the Music Business…and the Muslim Religion…79 year old White Girl that I am. JUSSIE WAS AWESOME…his songs…how he incorporated them to mesh with Rap…his Homosexuality…his sensitivity…I will miss him… BUT…i would NOT allow his misfortunes to destroy the show…i would ship him off to London…reevaluate everybodies pay…and merge with STAR…MOO. NEW ENERGY EVERYWHERE

August 31, 2019
Baby girl
Baby girl

I think it’ sad cause another good black tv show is ending. No I want nor do I can think empire should end.

August 29, 2019
