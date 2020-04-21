Network: FOX

Episodes: 102 (hour)

Seasons: Six

TV show dates: January 7, 2015 — April 21, 2020

Series status: Ended

Performers include: Terrence Howard, Taraji P. Henson, Malik Yoba, Jussie Smollett, Bryshere Gray, Trai Byers, Grace Gealey, Kaitlin Doubleday, and Gabourey Sidibe.

TV show description:

This musical drama series revolves around a family that’s at the center of a hip hop music empire.

A former drug dealer, Lucious Lyon (Terrence Howard) is the CEO of Empire Entertainment, a hugely successful music company. His life is turned upside down when he learns that he has ALS and must now choose one of his three sons as his successor.

Eldest son Andre (Trai Bryers) is Wharton-educated, power-hungry, and married to manipulative Rhonda (Kaitlin Doubleday).

Middle child Jamal (Jussie Smollett) is a talented gay singer-songwriter who’s long been seen as the black sheep of the family and despises the corporate side of the music industry.

Fame-obsessed Hakeem (Bryshere Gray, aka Yazz The Greatest) is a fame-obsessed rising hip hop artist, the baby of the clan, and his father’s favorite.

Complicating matters is the boys’ mother and Lucious’ ex-wife, Cookie (Taraji P. Henson), who emerges from prison to claim her share of the empire. She helped build the company with Lucious and then took the fall for running drugs that helped finance his early career.

Other characters include Anika Calhoun (Grace Gealey), head of Empire Entertainment A&R and Lucious’ love interest; Vernon Turner (Malik Yoba), Lucious’ longtime friend and business partner; and Becky Williams (Gabourey Sidibe), Lucious’ executive assistant.

Series Finale:

Episode #102 — Home Is on the Way

In the midst of the Bossyfest launch and the fight to regain control of Empire, Cookie reflects on her life and the woman she has become. Lucious finds it impossible to deny his feelings for Cookie while continuing to support Yana (guest Kiandra Richardson) and her rise to stardom. When the Lyons face their biggest threat yet, Lucious prepares for the battle of his life and realizes that in the end, family is what matters the most.

First aired: April 21, 2020.

