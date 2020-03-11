Empire TV show on FOX: season six viewer votes

Is it the same old tune in the sixth and final season of the Empire TV show on FOX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether TV shows are cancelled or renewed. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we’d like to offer you the chance to rate all of the sixth season episodes of Empire here.

A FOX music drama, Empire stars Terrence Howard, Taraji P. Henson, Trai Byers, Bryshere ‘Yazz’ Gray, Serayah McNeill, Gabourey Sidibe, Ta’Rhonda Jones, Wood Harris, Meta Golding, Katlynn Simone, Rhyon Nicole Brown, Nicole Ari Parker, A.Z. Kelsey, Vivica A. Fox, and Mario. The series revolves around the Empire Entertainment company, founder Lucious Lyon (Howard), his sons (Gray and Byers), and their mother, Cookie (Henson). Season six kicks off with Lucious on the run and the rest of the Lyons family pursuing their own agendas. .





What do you think? Which season six episodes of the Empire TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Should FOX be ending Empire with season six or, should it be renewed for a seventh year? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.