Empire: Season Six Ratings

There seems to be no need to wonder if the Empire TV show will be cancelled or renewed for a seventh season. While the series remains one of FOX’s top-rated shows, the network announced that season six would be the final year. It’s also been revealed that former co-star Jussie Smollett won’t be returning following his real-life drama. Will Smollett’s absence cause the ratings to drop further or could it cause the ratings to rebound in some way and cause the network to rethink ending the show? Could Empire possibly be renewed for season seven after all? Stay tuned.

A hip-hop music drama series airing on FOX, Empire stars Terrence Howard, Taraji P. Henson, Trai Byers, Bryshere ‘Yazz’ Gray, Serayah McNeill, Gabourey Sidibe, Ta’Rhonda Jones, Wood Harris, Meta Golding, Katlynn Simone, Rhyon Nicole Brown, Nicole Ari Parker, A.Z. Kelsey, Vivica A. Fox, and Mario. The series revolves around the Empire Entertainment company, founder Lucious Lyon (Howard), his sons (Gray and Byers), and their mother, Cookie (Henson). Season six kicks off with Lucious on the run and the rest of the Lyons family pursuing their own agendas.

For comparisons: The fifth season of Empire on FOX averaged a 1.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.52 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.



