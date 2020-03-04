Menu

Empire: Season Six Ratings

Empire TV show on FOX: season 6 ratings (cancel or renew?)There seems to be no need to wonder if the Empire TV show will be cancelled or renewed for a seventh season. While the series remains one of FOX’s top-rated shows, the network announced that season six would be the final year. It’s also been revealed that former co-star Jussie Smollett won’t be returning following his real-life drama. Will Smollett’s absence cause the ratings to drop further or could it cause the ratings to rebound in some way and cause the network to rethink ending the show? Could Empire possibly be renewed for season seven after all? Stay tuned.

A hip-hop music drama series airing on FOX, Empire stars Terrence Howard, Taraji P. Henson, Trai Byers, Bryshere ‘Yazz’ Gray, Serayah McNeill, Gabourey Sidibe, Ta’Rhonda Jones, Wood Harris, Meta Golding, Katlynn Simone, Rhyon Nicole Brown, Nicole Ari Parker, A.Z. Kelsey, Vivica A. Fox, and Mario. The series revolves around the Empire Entertainment company, founder Lucious Lyon (Howard), his sons (Gray and Byers), and their mother, Cookie (Henson). Season six kicks off with Lucious on the run and the rest of the Lyons family pursuing their own agendas.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

For comparisons: The fifth season of Empire on FOX averaged a 1.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.52 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

What do you think? Do you still like the Empire TV series on FOX? Are you watching the sixth and final season? Would you watch a seventh season?



Vivian Iglesias
Reader
Vivian Iglesias

I think they should cancel already they’re just running out of ideas for the show it’s getting outdated and boring

December 17, 2019 7:34 pm
TeenaB
Reader
TeenaB

I quit watching after the Jussie Smollett fiasco and might have come back except for the cast sticking up for him despite all the evidence that he made the story up. I lost respect and couldn’t watch anymore.

October 25, 2019 5:32 am
Mindylynn87
Reader
Mindylynn87

Yes I love Empire I will return for every season Its the highlight of fall to me.. Its better than the Superbowl. Love the show it finds a way to keep your mind of Jussie Smollet”s character. I got ao wrapped up in the Season 6 1st episode I didn’t even think about Jamal being gone.. I gotta watch episodes 2&3 today on HULU.

October 11, 2019 11:29 am
jack
Reader
jack

the show’s rating it’s down and down every year. thank god this is the final season!

September 28, 2019 1:15 pm
