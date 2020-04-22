Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

True Jackson VP: Season Four? Keke Palmer Teases a Reboot

by Jessica Pena,

True Jackson VP TV show on Nickelodeon: (canceled or renewed?)

(Larry Bartholomew/Nickelodeon)

Is True Jackson VP making a comeback? Recently, star Keke Palmer hinted they may be a reboot on the way for the Nickelodeon TV show.

The comedy series stars Palmer as True Jackson, an enterprising teen who becomes the Vice President of a youth fashion brand. The cast also includes Ashley Argota, Matt Shivley, Robbie Amell, Danielle Bisutti, and Greg Proops. The show ran on Nickelodeon from 2008 to 2011.

On TikTok, Palmer suggested True Jackson VP may return for a fourth season, saying:

When they cancelled True Jackson VP prematurely just to reboot it in 2021.”

Then, on Twitter, Palmer said “Congrats! Another reboot! Y’all made this happen.” It’s unclear if there really is a reboot happening or not. See the video for yourself:

Co-stars Matt Shivley and Robbie Amell reacted on Twitter, saying they’re in for the possible reboot:

 

What do you think? Were you a fan of True Jackson VP? Would you watch a reboot?


Canceled and renewed TV show

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.