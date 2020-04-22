True Jackson VP: Season Four? Keke Palmer Teases a Reboot

Is True Jackson VP making a comeback? Recently, star Keke Palmer hinted they may be a reboot on the way for the Nickelodeon TV show.

The comedy series stars Palmer as True Jackson, an enterprising teen who becomes the Vice President of a youth fashion brand. The cast also includes Ashley Argota, Matt Shivley, Robbie Amell, Danielle Bisutti, and Greg Proops. The show ran on Nickelodeon from 2008 to 2011.

On TikTok, Palmer suggested True Jackson VP may return for a fourth season, saying:

When they cancelled True Jackson VP prematurely just to reboot it in 2021.”

Then, on Twitter, Palmer said “Congrats! Another reboot! Y’all made this happen.” It’s unclear if there really is a reboot happening or not. See the video for yourself:

Congrats! Another reboot! Y’all made this happen 😭🥴💀 pic.twitter.com/DMya576Dal — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) April 21, 2020

Co-stars Matt Shivley and Robbie Amell reacted on Twitter, saying they’re in for the possible reboot:

Ummmm…. what’s good? You tryin to play with my heart or what?! @ashleyargota9 https://t.co/tJwL3akl6p — Matt Shively (@MattShively1) April 21, 2020

What do you think? Were you a fan of True Jackson VP? Would you watch a reboot?