Empire: Final Season Cut Short; Episode 18 to Now Be FOX Series Finale

by Jessica Pena,

Empire TV show on FOX: (canceled or renewed?)

Some bittersweet news for Empire. Deadline reports the final season of the FOX TV show has been cut short.

The drama series revolves around the Empire Entertainment company, founder Lucious Lyon (Terrence Howard), his sons (Bryshere ‘Yazz’ Gray and Trai Byers), and their mother, Cookie (Taraji P. Henson). The cast also includes Serayah McNeill, Gabourey Sidibe, Ta’Rhonda Jones, Wood Harris, Meta Golding, Katlynn Simone, Rhyon Nicole Brown, Nicole Ari Parker, A.Z. Kelsey, Vivica A. Fox, and Mario.

Instead of ending with episode 20 as originally planned, Empire‘s sixth and final season will now end with episode 18. Production on the final season was recently cut sort because of the coronavirus lockdown Now, the FOX series’ finale will air on April 21st. Apparently, the finale will feature some footage from episode 19, which was halfway through shooting when the lockdown began.

What do you think? Do you watch Empire? How do you want the show to end?


Patti Ramey
Reader
Patti Ramey

VERY, VERY, VERY, VERY, VERY, VERY, VERY, VERY, VERY unhappy that this show is ending!!!!!!!!!!!!! It’s a wonderful show!!

April 1, 2020 6:52 pm
Jenny
Reader
Jenny

No empair is a good tv show. Tjis is the only show i watch on thuesday. They take star off from tv. Both empair and star is my favorite tv show. Please keep empair on tv

April 1, 2020 6:31 pm
