Burden of Truth, Masters of Illusion, Bulletproof, Penn & Teller: CW Reveals Summer 2020 Premieres

by Regina Avalos,

© 2018 Cause One Productions Inc. and Cause One Manitoba Inc.

Earlier this week, The CW revealed return dates for their current programming, and now the network has announced premiere dates for this summer. Series like Burden of Truth and Penn & Teller: Fool Us are all on tap for this summer.

The CW revealed the return dates for those shows and two others in a press release. Check out the dates below.

MASTERS OF ILLUSION returns for more magical surprises on Friday, May 15 (8:00-8:30pm ET/PT), with back-to-back original episodes on premiere night.

Kristin Kreuk is back for season three of the legal drama BURDEN OF TRUTH on Thursday, May 21 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), paired with IN THE DARK (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

The second season of the action-packed drama series BULLETPROOF, starring Noel Clarke and Ashley Walters, will premiere on Wednesday, June 17 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

The new season of The CW’s hit summer series PENN & TELLER: FOOL US debuts on Monday, June 22 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT), following an hour of improv from WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?.

What do you think? Are you marking these dates on your calendar for this summer?


