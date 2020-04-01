Burden of Truth, Masters of Illusion, Bulletproof, Penn & Teller: CW Reveals Summer 2020 Premieres

Earlier this week, The CW revealed return dates for their current programming, and now the network has announced premiere dates for this summer. Series like Burden of Truth and Penn & Teller: Fool Us are all on tap for this summer.

MASTERS OF ILLUSION returns for more magical surprises on Friday, May 15 (8:00-8:30pm ET/PT), with back-to-back original episodes on premiere night.

Kristin Kreuk is back for season three of the legal drama BURDEN OF TRUTH on Thursday, May 21 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), paired with IN THE DARK (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

The second season of the action-packed drama series BULLETPROOF, starring Noel Clarke and Ashley Walters, will premiere on Wednesday, June 17 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

The new season of The CW’s hit summer series PENN & TELLER: FOOL US debuts on Monday, June 22 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT), following an hour of improv from WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?.