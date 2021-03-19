Menu

Burden of Truth

Burden of Truth TV show on The CW: canceled or renewed for another season?

(Cause One Productions Inc. and Cause One Manitoba Inc. / The CW)

Network: The CW.
Episodes: 34 (hour).
Seasons: Four.

TV show dates: July 25, 2018 — present.
Series status: Ending.

Performers include: Kristin Kreuk, Peter Mooney, Alex Carter, Star Slade, Benjamin Ayres, Nicola Correia-Damude, Meegwun Fairbrother, and Sara Thompson.

TV show description:
A legal serial from creator Brad Simpson, the Burden of Truth TV show originated on Canada’s CBC. The drama centers on attorney Joanna Hanley (Kreuk), who walked away from her partnership at a corporate law firm in order to figure out why a mysterious illness is afflicting high school girls from her hometown.

Back in Millwood, Manitoba, on the Canadian prairie, Joanna joins forces with her old high school foe, Billy Crawford (Mooney), who is a local attorney. Together, they’re determined to get justice for these students. Now they’re going to have to let old bygones be bygones, in order to determine the source of this illness.

Once upon a time, Joanna’s family left Millwood all of a sudden. Now that she is back in town, she realizes she has to investigate herself, her own family, and their long-held secret. Sometimes, Joanna’s cases change her clients’ lives. Will this one change hers? Stay tuned.

Series Finale:
Episode #34 — Standing by Peaceful Waters
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: TBD

