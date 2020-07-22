Burden of Truth: Season Four Renewal Announced; Will The CW Air It?

Joanna will keep fighting for the truth and the helpless in 2021. The Burden of Truth TV show has been renewed for a fourth season by CBC in Canada. There will be eight episodes once again and production will start in Winnipeg, Manitoba later this summer. Will season four air on The CW in the United States?

Created by Brad Simpson, Burden of Truth debuted in 2018 and stars Kristin Kreuk, Peter Mooney, Star Slade, Meegwun Fairbrother, Anwen O’Driscoll, Sera-Lys McArthur, Dayle McLeod, and Paul Braunstein. The series centers on attorney Joanna Hanley (Kreuk), who walked away from her partnership at a corporate law firm in order to figure out why a mysterious illness was afflicting high school girls in her home town of Millwood, Manitoba. In season three, Joanna and Billy Crawford (Mooney) are working together in their new boutique law firm. They discover that living and litigating together has its challenges. On a cathartic trip back to Millwood for a class reunion, an old friend, Kodie (McArthur), turns Joanna’s life upside down when her children are removed by Millwood Family Services. Kodie believes she is the victim of a conspiracy and pleads with Joanna to help solve the case and bring her children home.

On The CW, the third season of Burden of Truth averaged a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 505,000 viewers in the Live+same day ratings. Compared to season two, that’s up by 16% in the demo and up by 6% in viewership. The season finished airing on July 9th.

There’s no official word on if CW will pick up season four of the legal drama but, it seems likely. Burden of Truth is one of only two CW shows (All American is the other) that has seen year-to-year growth in the 2019-20 ratings. The series has also become a staple on the smallest network and likely doesn’t cost much to license, versus creating original programming.

