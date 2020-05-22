Burden of Truth: Season Three Ratings

Originating on CBC in Canada, Burden of Truth has become a staple of The CW’s summer schedule in the United States. The series draws pretty low ratings but, because the network only licenses the series, it likely doesn’t cost them as much to air. Will Burden of Truth be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

A serialized investigative legal drama, Burden of Truth stars Kristin Kreuk, Peter Mooney, Star Slade, Meegwun Fairbrother, Anwen O’Driscoll, Sera-Lys McArthur, Dayle McLeod, and Paul Braunstein. The series centers on attorney Joanna Hanley (Kreuk), who walked away from her partnership at a corporate law firm in order to figure out why a mysterious illness was afflicting high school girls in her home town of Millwood, Manitoba. In season three, Joanna and Billy Crawford (Mooney) are working together in their new boutique law firm. They discover that living and litigating together has its challenges. On a cathartic trip back to Millwood for a class reunion, an old friend, Kodie (McArthur), turns Joanna’s life upside down when her children are removed by Millwood Family Services. Kodie believes she is the victim of a conspiracy and pleads with Joanna to help solve the case and bring her children home.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season two of Burden of Truth on The CW averaged a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 478,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

