Bulletproof: Season Two Ratings

Because The CW only licenses the Bulletproof series, it’s likely much less expensive for the network to air than original scripted programming. At the same time, the ratings aren’t very good so it’s hard to tell if it will be worth it for the network to want any additional seasons (if they’re produced). Will Bulletproof be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A British crime drama, Bulletproof stars Ashley Walters, Noel Clarke, Lindsey Coulson, Jason Maza, David Elliot, Olivia Chenery, Lucie Shorthouse, Lee Ross, Vanessa Vanderpuye, and Jodie Campbell. Unfolding in London, the series centers on Aaron “Bish” Bishop (Clarke) and Ronald “Ronnie” Pike Jr (Walters) who work as undercover police detectives. Although they are from vastly different backgrounds, these partners have a deep, brotherly bond that finds its foundation in their moral code. In season two, Bishop and Pike find themselves in a tense, heart-stopping game of ‘cat and mouse’ with a notorious and elusive crime family, whose connections spread far beyond the borders of London and the UK. Their chase for justice takes them from the streets of London to Amsterdam and Cyprus, where they risk everything to succeed.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

6/11 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season one of Bulletproof on The CW averaged a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 599,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

What do you think? Do you like the Bulletproof TV series on The CW? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a third season?