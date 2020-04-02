Although most drama series on The CW are original, the littlest network will import a British series from time to time. The newest entry in this category is the Bulletproof TV show and it’s already been renewed in the UK. Will the series get along swimmingly on this side of the pond? Will Bulletproof be cancelled on The CW or will the network air season two? Stay tuned. *Status Update Below

A CW comedy-drama which original premiered in UK on Sky, Bulletproof stars Ashley Walters, Noel Clarke, Christina Chong, Lashana Lynch, Mandeep Dhillon, David Elliot, Jason Maza, Caroline Goodall, Clarke Peters, and Lindsey Coulson. Unfolding in London’s East End, the story centers on Bishop (Clarke) and Pike (Walters) who work as undercover police. Although they are from vastly different backgrounds, these partners have a deep, brotherly bond which finds its foundation in their moral code.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

9/12 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the Live + Same Day Ratings which include “live” viewing plus delayed DVR viewing, up until 3am local time that same night. Ratings marked with an “*” are the fast affiliate ratings and will be updated with the Live+SD numbers when they are made available. Typically, networks get paid for C+3 ratings which includes DVR viewing within three days of the original airing when commercials are watched. Those numbers are rarely released to the press.

4/2 update: Bulletproof has been renewed for a second season.