Criminal Minds: Evolution: Season Two Premiere Date, Photos, and Poster Released by Paramount+

Criminal Minds: Evolution has its return date set. Season two of the Criminal Minds sequel will be released in June. For the series’ return, Paramount+ has released a new poster and photos.

Starring Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster, the series is a continuation of CBS’s Criminal Minds and follows an elite team of FBI profilers.

Paramount+ revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“Paramount+ today revealed teaser art, first-look images and the premiere date for the upcoming new season of CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION. Produced by ABC Signature and CBS Studios, the 10-episode new season will premiere on Thursday, June 6, exclusively on Paramount+. The first two episodes will be available to stream at launch with subsequent new episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays. In the wake of last season’s shocking finale, the upcoming all-new season of CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION picks up as the FBI’s elite team of profilers investigates the deadly mystery of GOLD STAR. As the conspiracy unfolds, the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) is met with an unexpected complication when serial killer Elias Voit negotiates a deal that transfers him to federal custody in the BAU’s own backyard. The team faces its biggest threat yet and cannot emerge unscathed from the mind-bending consequences. CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION stars Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Zach Gilford, Ryan-James Hatanaka with Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster. Felicity Huffman has been previously announced to guest star. The series is produced by ABC Signature and CBS Studios. Erica Messer (“Criminal Minds,” “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders”) serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Breen Frazier, Chris Barbour, Glenn Kershaw and Mark Gordon also executive producing. The Paramount+ original series CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION debuted last year and is currently available to stream on the service. All 15 seasons of the original “Criminal Minds” series, which ran from 2005-2020 on CBS, are also available on Paramount+.”

More photos from season two of Criminal Minds: Evolution are below.

