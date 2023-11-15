Menu

Criminal Minds: Evolution, The Last of Us: Second Seasons Begin Filming in January

by Regina Avalos,

Criminal Minds: Evolution TV show on Paramount+: canceled or renewed?

With the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes now over, it is full steam ahead for production on some eagerly returned shows. It has been reported that production on the second seasons of Criminal Minds: Evolution and The Last of Us will kick off in January.

Starring Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster, Criminal Minds: Evolution follows the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit. The Paramount+ series is a continuation of the long-running CBS series.

Paget Brewster revealed on X when asked that the series will return to production in January. She said that “We start filming mid-January at a break neck pace to get episodes to you ASAP! We all hope you will watch and love them!”

Season one of the revival wrapped in early 2023 with the series renewed in January.

As for The Last Of Us, the HBO series saw its production of season two halted in May due to the strikes in the industry, but PSU is now reporting that production on season two will begin on January 7th.

Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, the HBO series is inspired by the Naughty Dog video game of the same name. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the series follows what is left of the world’s population twenty years after a virus turned most into zombie-like creatures. The series was renewed for a second season after the airing of only two episodes.

Premiere dates for both shows will be announced later.

What do you think? Which of these shows are you most excited to see return?


