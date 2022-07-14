Criminal Minds: Paramount+ Officially Revives Crime Drama Two Years After Cancellation

Criminal Minds is returning to the small screen. Paramount+ has revived the crime drama two years after CBS canceled the series, per Deadline. Joe Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, and Paget Brewster are returning to star in the series with Erica Messer also returning to run things behind the scenes.

Back in February, it was revealed that the series was getting close to its return to the small screen. All that needed to be done at that time was to solidify the cast returns. That is now complete.

Criminal Minds aired for 15 seasons on CBS, and it follows the elite Behavioral Analysis Unit of the FBI. The new 10-episode season will have the characters investigating one case over the course of the season.

Joe Mantegna teased the return of the series on social media.

Just doing a little inspection today for an upcoming project. #criminalminds pic.twitter.com/fz9nrigXIm — Joe Mantegna (@JoeMantegna) July 12, 2022

A premiere dare and more details about the return of the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Criminal Minds?