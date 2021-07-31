Criminal Minds: Is the Paramount+ Revival Dead?

Criminal Minds fans had some bad news this week. It appears that a potential revival of the series by Paramount+ may not be moving forward.

Paget Brewster, who appeared on the drama as FBI agent Emily Prentiss, responded to a question about the revival with a tweet that makes it sound the series is not moving forward.

No, and sadly, we think it’s dead.I’ll let you know if there is any progress but it seems unlikely. Which is a bummer. — paget brewster (@pagetpaget) July 30, 2021

However, Variety reports that a source close to the development of the revival revealed to them that the series is still in active development. It’s difficult to know which statement is accurate.

Criminal Minds aired for fifteen seasons on CBS. Paramount+ announced the revival as being in development earlier this year.

What do you think? Were you looking forward to the revival of Criminal Minds? Are you sad that it might not happen after all?