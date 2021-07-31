Criminal Minds: Is the Paramount+ Revival Dead?

Criminal Minds fans had some bad news this week. It appears that a potential revival of the series by Paramount+ may not be moving forward.
Paget Brewster, who appeared on the drama as FBI agent Emily Prentiss, responded to a question about the revival with a tweet that makes it sound the series is not moving forward.
No, and sadly, we think it’s dead.I’ll let you know if there is any progress but it seems unlikely. Which is a bummer.
— paget brewster (@pagetpaget) July 30, 2021
However, Variety reports that a source close to the development of the revival revealed to them that the series is still in active development. It’s difficult to know which statement is accurate.
Criminal Minds aired for fifteen seasons on CBS. Paramount+ announced the revival as being in development earlier this year.
What do you think? Were you looking forward to the revival of Criminal Minds? Are you sad that it might not happen after all?
It would be great if they could revive this show! One of my favorites! Some shows seem to run out of content after 15 years/seasons, but look at Law & Order SVU – headed for 25 years/seasons!! If some of the characters don’t make it back on the revival, that’s ok. I think if even only one or two of the original cast stayed on it could be successful. Fingers crossed and I’d definitely watch it!!
Criminal minds was one of my favorite shows. I hated to see it go, through all of the changes in cast I held on. Please bring it back with the OG!