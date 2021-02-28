Vulture Watch
Is 10 episodes enough time for a proper goodbye? Has the Criminal Minds TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 16th season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Criminal Minds, season 16. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?
What’s This TV Show About?
Airing on the CBS television network, Criminal Minds stars Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, Matthew Gray Gubler, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez, and Daniel Henney. The crime drama series follows the FBI’s elite Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) out of Quantico, Virginia. The BAU remains dedicated to understanding predators’ motive and triggers, in order to stop them before they strike again.
Season 15 Ratings
The 15th season of Criminal Minds averaged a 0.71 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.71 million viewers. Compared to season 14, that’s down by 7% in the demo and up by 1% in viewership. Find out how Criminal Minds stacks up against other CBS TV shows.
Criminal Minds ended on CBS but Paramount+ has revived the series.
Stay tuned for further updates.
Telly’s Take
We don’t have to wonder if CBS will cancel or renew Criminal Minds for season 16. The network has already decided season 15 is the end. Could the characters reunite someday? I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Criminal Minds cancellation or renewal news.
What do you think? Should the Criminal Minds TV show have been renewed for a 16th season? Are you sorry this TV series is ending?
Please bring criminal minds back we love the show would like to see more of them new ones please
Yes absolutely I have been missing them dearly. I love that show.
Please make a new season.. I love this show!
and it is so true if law and order keeps on going why can criminal minds not like come on CBS!!!
I me and sister love this show i have been mourning the loss of a 16th season and that it is over.But law and order are still going and there are twenty-two seasons!!!!!!!
I really miss criminal minds and wish it would come back. It was one of the few shows that I really liked. Great cast.
criminal minds needs to be brought back bc its amazing and matthew gray gubler is hot
bring back criminal minds. it’s the only thing that makes me happy
Please bring criminal minds back i love the show
I’m really disappointed that they’re cancelling Criminal Minds. I believe that this is the type of show that never runs out of story’s to tell. With all of the horrible things that happen in real life, it’s hopefull to have heroes like those in the BAU trying to make the world safer. I hope they bring it back, I for 1 will be one of the many that would keep watching. Please renew this show, if Law and Order can keep going, so can Criminal Minds!!!!
We love the characters and plots of this show! Please reconsider another season! Hated the way it ended – “wheels up” didn’t really say goodbye for the team either! Hated to lose Penelope but all other characters still there!! Bring it back??
I hate that cbs cancels all the good shows. This show was fantastic and a great way to teach others awareness and whet to look out for in people. It really should be renewed. Please bring it back. I really thing a lot of people would agree.
I love Criminal Minds. I am sad that the show is over. I really think it should be renewed for many many more seasons. Bring back Criminal Minds!!!
I just finished the very last episode and criminal minds has been a part of my life from the moment it started! I am currently crying and have been for the last 20 minutes because I found this saying it is canceled….there will be no more! I am absolutely devastated! My heart is broken. This can not be the end. My children even love this show they will sit down and watch it with me and get so interested! Penelope is my 4 year olds favorite! I’m just in such shock!
We LOVE Criminal Minds!!! It’s the most INTERESTING, mind blowing, AWESOME show that’s on T.V. We looked forward to every Tuesday when we could watch it all day. It REALLY SUCKS, there are no more!!!
I love criminal minds!!!!!!❤️