Vulture Watch

Is 10 episodes enough time for a proper goodbye? Has the Criminal Minds TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 16th season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Criminal Minds, season 16. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, Criminal Minds stars Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, Matthew Gray Gubler, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez, and Daniel Henney. The crime drama series follows the FBI’s elite Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) out of Quantico, Virginia. The BAU remains dedicated to understanding predators’ motive and triggers, in order to stop them before they strike again.



Season 15 Ratings

The 15th season of Criminal Minds averaged a 0.71 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.71 million viewers. Compared to season 14, that’s down by 7% in the demo and up by 1% in viewership. Find out how Criminal Minds stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder if CBS will cancel or renew Criminal Minds for season 16. The network has already decided season 15 is the end. Could the characters reunite someday? I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Criminal Minds cancellation or renewal news.



Criminal Minds Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Criminal Minds’ weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Should the Criminal Minds TV show have been renewed for a 16th season? Are you sorry this TV series is ending?