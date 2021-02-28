Intervention, Hoarders: A&E Docu-Series Returning in March

Intervention and Hoarders are returning to A&E soon. The network has set return dates for both shows in March.

A&E revealed more about the return of Intervention and Hoarders in a press release. Check that out below.

“A&E announces the return of two of its critically-acclaimed series adding to the Network’s premium, non-fiction programming slate. Debuting with a two-hour premiere on Monday, March 15 at 9pm ET/PT, Intervention continues to provide an unfiltered look at the devastation caused by addiction in a new season based in Nevada’s notorious Sin City. Returning for its 12th season on Monday, March 22 at 8pm ET/PT, Hoarders follows a team of experts as they tackle some of the nation’s most challenging hoards while giving viewers anin-depth look at the emotional stories of those dealing with compulsive hoarding behaviors. Anchored in the country’s most infamous party town, the Emmy award-winning series Intervention returns for an all-new seven-episode season based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kicking off with a two-hour episode, the premiere features some of the most intense and dramatic drug addiction crises the series has ever seen. Over the course of the season, viewers will get an inside look at the devastating reality of addiction and how the nation’s ever-growing drug epidemic has triggered mass substance abuse for the residents of Las Vegas. Interventionists Ken Seeley, Michael Gonzales, Vance Johnson (former Denver Broncos player), Dave Marlon and Leticia Murphy work against the clock as they try to help these individuals beat their addictions and educate the public on what it takes to overcome substance abuse. The two-hour premiere airs on Monday, March 15 at 9pm ET/PT with regular episodes airing Mondays at 10pm ET/PT beginning on March 22. Returning for its 12th season, Hoarders explores the world of extreme hoarding and provides an in-depth look at real-life stories of those directly affected by compulsive hoarding. Over the course of eight, 2-hour episodes, viewers are introduced to individuals from across the country as a team of experts try to help clean out their massive hoards and help to set these individuals up for future success. Psychologists Dr. Robin Zasio and Dr. David Tolin work in tandem to extreme clean up experts Matt Paxton, Cory Chalmers, Dorothy Breininger and new expert Brandon Bronaugh in an effort to help these families deal with a hoarding crisis of epic magnitude. New season premieres Monday, March 22 at 8pm ET/ PT.

Check out the previews for both shows below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch the new seasons of Intervention and Hoarders on A&E next month?